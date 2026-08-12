Astronomers discover MoM-BH-1, farthest 'black hole star' seen by JWST

Astronomers just found MoM-BH*-1, the farthest "black hole star" we've seen so far, dating back to less than 660 million years after the Big Bang.

Discovered with the James Webb Space Telescope's MoM survey, this rare "naked" "black hole star" is the best example yet of a black hole star and astronomers are fairly certain it exists in space on its own rather than inside a burgeoning galaxy.

Its light is helping scientists finally make sense of those mysterious "little red dots" the James Webb Space Telescope spotted in 2022.