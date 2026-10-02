Astronomers discover NGC 362D white dwarf and neutron star
Technology
Astronomers have found a rare pair of stars, called NGC 362D, made up of a white dwarf and a neutron star.
Using South Africa's MeerKAT radio telescope and old Hubble data, the team uncovered clues about how stars evolve, especially the stage when they stop passing material to each other.
This find opens up new ways to understand some of space's biggest mysteries.
NGC 362D enables recycling, relativity tests
NGC 362D gives scientists a front-row seat to watch how super-dense neutron stars get "recycled" into ultra-fast spinning pulsars.
The system also lets researchers test ideas about gravity and general relativity in real cosmic conditions.
If you're into space or just love wild science facts, this discovery is definitely one for the books!