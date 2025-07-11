Astronomers discover oldest known comet, 3I/ATLAS Technology Jul 11, 2025

A comet called 3I/ATLAS, discovered by the ATLAS survey telescope on July 1, 2025, is cruising through our solar system—and it's a true cosmic elder at about seven billion years old (yep, older than the Sun).

This is only the third time scientists have confirmed an object from another star system visiting us.