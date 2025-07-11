Next Article
Garmin watches now feature Google Maps for easier travel
Garmin just rolled out a big update: you can now get Google Maps directions right on select Garmin smartwatches, as long as you're paired with an Android phone.
It's a hands-free way to navigate while you're out and about, and it's free for models like the Venu, Forerunner, Vivoactive, and Fenix series.
iPhone users will have to wait a bit longer for this feature.
More updates for a better experience
The new updates don't stop at maps—Garmin watches like the Venu X1 now let you make calls, use voice assistants, and even split tips with a built-in calculator.
Plus, fresh apps like Starbucks and Komoot are hitting the Connect IQ store.
With these changes, Garmin is making its watches way more useful for everyday life—not just workouts.