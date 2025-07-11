Garmin watches now feature Google Maps for easier travel Technology Jul 11, 2025

Garmin just rolled out a big update: you can now get Google Maps directions right on select Garmin smartwatches, as long as you're paired with an Android phone.

It's a hands-free way to navigate while you're out and about, and it's free for models like the Venu, Forerunner, Vivoactive, and Fenix series.

iPhone users will have to wait a bit longer for this feature.