There might be a new dwarf planet in solar system 

The Vera Rubin Observatory, located on an 8,799-foot-tall mountain in northern Chile, has a massive catalog of data.

The observatory started its main project, the 10-year-long Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), in June this year.

During the LSST, Rubin takes images of the entire southern sky every few days with a 3.2-gigapixel camera, the largest digital camera ever built for astronomy.

This survey is expected to reveal many more objects like 2026 ED138 in the future.