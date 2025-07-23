Astronomers discover 'unicorn' in the universe: Pulsating radio source

CHIME J1634+44 gives off fully circularly polarized radio bursts—a first for objects like this. Its spin acceleration (about -9.03 x 10^-12 seconds/second) goes against what scientists expect, since these kinds of stars usually slow down over time.

Discovery could change our understanding of extreme space objects

This "Unicorn" challenges what we thought we knew about dead stars like neutron stars and white dwarfs.

Scientists think its weird behavior might be caused by material from a companion star or even gravitational waves.

For now, it's giving researchers a fresh mystery to solve—and could totally change how we understand these extreme space objects.