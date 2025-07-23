Meet China's 1st life-sized commercial biped robot

Walker S2 connects easily with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Walker S2 has 20 flexible joints for smooth movement and connects easily with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

It runs on a dual-battery system—walking for two hours or standing still for four before needing a quick 90-minute recharge.

UBTECH says this is China's first life-sized commercial biped robot, designed to chat with people and handle real-world tasks all on its own.