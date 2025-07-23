Next Article
Meet China's 1st life-sized commercial biped robot
Say hello to Walker S2, a new humanoid robot from UBTECH Robotics that can actually change its own battery—no human help needed.
Standing at 5'3" and weighing 43kg, Walker S2 is built to operate autonomously for 24 hours in seven days, making it perfect for places like factories or busy public spaces.
Walker S2 connects easily with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Walker S2 has 20 flexible joints for smooth movement and connects easily with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
It runs on a dual-battery system—walking for two hours or standing still for four before needing a quick 90-minute recharge.
UBTECH says this is China's first life-sized commercial biped robot, designed to chat with people and handle real-world tasks all on its own.