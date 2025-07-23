Apple's latest iOS 26 beta brings back AI news summaries

What's new in this beta update?

You'll notice a redesigned Welcome screen and new intro pages for Siri.

AI notification summaries return (with a friendly reminder to double-check info).

The Liquid Glass tweaks bring back transparency in apps like App Store and Photos, plus there's now a dynamic wallpaper option.

Notification Center also gets a cool tint effect as you scroll.

Apple's keeping things consistent across all its devices, so expect similar updates on iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch too.