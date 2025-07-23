Next Article
Apple's latest iOS 26 beta brings back AI news summaries
Apple just rolled out the fourth developer beta of iOS 26, and it's packed with fresh updates.
The Liquid Glass interface gets a makeover, and AI-powered news summaries are back—just in time for the public beta expected later this week.
What's new in this beta update?
You'll notice a redesigned Welcome screen and new intro pages for Siri.
AI notification summaries return (with a friendly reminder to double-check info).
The Liquid Glass tweaks bring back transparency in apps like App Store and Photos, plus there's now a dynamic wallpaper option.
Notification Center also gets a cool tint effect as you scroll.
Apple's keeping things consistent across all its devices, so expect similar updates on iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch too.