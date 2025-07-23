How the new look fits right in with/Interests

Google's Fast Pair UI is about to look a lot friendlier. Instead of plain numbers, you'll soon see colorful circles showing how much charge your earbuds and case have—green means full, yellow is medium, and red signals low battery. This update was spotted in the July 2025 Google Play Services release.

Google is all about tideing The new look fits right in with Android 16's Material 3 Expressive style—think bold colors and smooth shapes that make info pop.

Each earbud and the case will get its own clearly labeled circle, so you can check what needs charging without any guesswork.

Taking notes from Apple, but keeping it Google If this sounds familiar, it's because Apple AirPods already use color-coded battery indicators—but Google's version will show up right in your Android notifications (no extra widgets needed).

With these changes, Android users get a slicker experience that feels just as smart as iOS.