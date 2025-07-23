Next Article
Meta's Threads adds 'Insights' dashboard to help creators track performance
Meta's Threads has rolled out an "Insights" dashboard to help creators see how their posts are doing.
Now you can check all your likes, replies, quotes, and reposts in one spot.
Plus, the updated followers section shows where your audience is from and breaks down age and gender—so you actually know who's tuning in.
Threads is closing in on X's (Twitter) user base
Threads is making it easier for creators to get noticed by recommending content across Instagram and Facebook.
The platform hit 115 million daily users in June 2025—a huge jump of nearly 128% from last year.
X (formerly Twitter) still has a slight lead with 132 million daily users, but its numbers are dropping while Threads keeps climbing.