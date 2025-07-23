Senators introduce bill to protect your data from AI
US Senators Josh Hawley and Richard Blumenthal have rolled out a new bipartisan bill—the AI Accountability and Personal Data Protection Act.
It's designed to stop tech companies from secretly using people's personal data and copyrighted work to train AI.
The bill would force companies to be upfront about who gets access to your data, let you sue if your info is used without permission, and hit violators with fines.
The law aims to address privacy concerns around AI
With AI getting smarter (and nosier), there's growing worry about privacy and creators' rights—especially after big lawsuits like The New York Times vs OpenAI.
This law aims to clear up the legal gray areas around how AI uses our data, making sure developers play fair and that your personal stuff isn't used behind your back.
It's all about giving people more control as AI becomes a bigger part of daily life.