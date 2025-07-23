Senators introduce bill to protect your data from AI

The law aims to address privacy concerns around AI

With AI getting smarter (and nosier), there's growing worry about privacy and creators' rights—especially after big lawsuits like The New York Times vs OpenAI.

This law aims to clear up the legal gray areas around how AI uses our data, making sure developers play fair and that your personal stuff isn't used behind your back.

It's all about giving people more control as AI becomes a bigger part of daily life.