Apple Pencil Pro drops to $99, matching the lowest price
Walmart just cut the Apple Pencil Pro down to $99, matching the older 2nd Gen's price and saving you $30.
If you've got a newer iPad Pro, Air, or Mini with the right chip, now's a great time to upgrade—especially since the $99 price is on par with discounts offered during Black Friday and Prime Day.
Apple Pencil Pro features and availability
The Pencil Pro isn't just about drawing—it comes with cool features like squeeze and "barrel roll" gestures for quick tool changes, hover previews for more accurate strokes, and built-in Find My support so it's harder to lose.
Amazon and Costco are also offering this discount, making it easier than ever to grab one without breaking your budget.