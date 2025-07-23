GoPro's Max 360 camera drops to $250—today's deal of the day

You get dual lenses with crisp 5.6K video at 30fps and sharp 16.6MP photos, plus Hypersmooth stabilization for steady shots and six mics for immersive audio. The new model also packs a longer-lasting Enduro battery, easier tripod mounting, protective lens caps, and a handy microfiber bag—basically everything you need to shoot on the go.

AI editing tools for quick posts or vlogs

The camera comes with the Quik App featuring AI editing tools like object tracking and keyframing—great for quick social posts or vlogs.

Buy from GoPro.com and you'll score a free year of premium subscription (normally $49.99), which includes unlimited cloud storage and even camera replacement if things get wild.

Oh—and it's waterproof up to five meters, so bring on the adventures!