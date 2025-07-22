Stargazing tips: Crescent moon, Jupiter, Venus to align tomorrow morning
Early risers, here's a treat: on July 23, 2025, the waning crescent moon will line up with Jupiter in the eastern sky just before sunrise.
Look for the thin crescent around 4:00am local time, with bright Jupiter sitting about three finger widths to its right.
Where to look?
Venus will also be shining above and right of Jupiter, forming a triangle with Betelgeuse (that reddish star).
For the best view, head somewhere dark and use binoculars or a small telescope—but make sure not to point them near the rising sun.
What to expect on July 24?
The next morning brings more sky magic: Earthshine will softly light up the moon's dark side as sunlight bounces off Earth.
Plus, you might catch the Pleiades star cluster near Venus—a faint smudge worth finding if you've got binoculars and a clear view.