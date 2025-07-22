Next Article
Amazon acquires Bee, the startup behind this $50 personal AI
Amazon has snapped up Bee, the startup behind a $49.99 wearable that's kind of like a Fitbit but smarter—it listens to your conversations (without storing audio), then gives you daily summaries and personalized insights by connecting with your emails and contacts.
Bee's CEO, Maria de Lourdes Zollo, says joining Amazon will help bring this kind of personal AI tech to more people.
How Bee's tech works
Amazon says it'll stick to Bee's strict privacy rules—no audio recordings saved—and all Bee employees have received offers to join Amazon.
While some users found the device sometimes mistakes background noise for real conversations, reviews have noted how it helps manage personal info in a fresh way.