Amazon acquires Bee, the startup behind this $50 personal AI Technology Jul 22, 2025

Amazon has snapped up Bee, the startup behind a $49.99 wearable that's kind of like a Fitbit but smarter—it listens to your conversations (without storing audio), then gives you daily summaries and personalized insights by connecting with your emails and contacts.

Bee's CEO, Maria de Lourdes Zollo, says joining Amazon will help bring this kind of personal AI tech to more people.