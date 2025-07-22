Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is already outpacing Flip in sales

Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a hit

Independent testing says the display should last about 10 years with normal use—a big leap for foldables.

Samsung also slimmed down the phone by ditching the S Pen slot and adding a new FlexHinge, making it easier to carry around.

These upgrades have made the Fold 7 a hit, grabbing over 60% of pre-orders in Samsung's foldable lineup and outpacing its Flip sibling in sales.