Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is already outpacing Flip in sales
Samsung recently released the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and its new foldable OLED screen is seriously tough—it can survive up to 500,000 folds. That's more than double what older models could handle.
The secret? A thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer and high-elastic adhesive inspired by bulletproof glass.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a hit
Independent testing says the display should last about 10 years with normal use—a big leap for foldables.
Samsung also slimmed down the phone by ditching the S Pen slot and adding a new FlexHinge, making it easier to carry around.
These upgrades have made the Fold 7 a hit, grabbing over 60% of pre-orders in Samsung's foldable lineup and outpacing its Flip sibling in sales.