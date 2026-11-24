The Welopo'ai system is unlike any other known to exist within at least 100 light-years.

Its unique configuration has left astronomers puzzled about its origin.

"This system should not exist," said astrophysics professor Patrick Dufour from Montreal, adding that they have "no clean explanation for how it got here."

The name Welopo'ai comes from two Hawaiian words meaning a 'path of family traits,' reflecting the need to understand the history of these three stars.