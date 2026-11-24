This triple star system, 28 light-years away, should not exist
What's the story
A team of astronomers has stumbled upon a unique triple star system, dubbed Welopo'ai, just 28 light-years from Earth. The system consists of a dim red dwarf and two white dwarfs. The discovery was made by Etienne Artigau from the Universite de Montreal while he was looking for planets around the red dwarf, using the SPectropolarimetre InfraROUge (SPIRou) instrument on the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope atop Mauna Kea.
Unique formation
The Welopo'ai system should not exist
The Welopo'ai system is unlike any other known to exist within at least 100 light-years.
Its unique configuration has left astronomers puzzled about its origin.
"This system should not exist," said astrophysics professor Patrick Dufour from Montreal, adding that they have "no clean explanation for how it got here."
The name Welopo'ai comes from two Hawaiian words meaning a 'path of family traits,' reflecting the need to understand the history of these three stars.
Stellar evolution
Understanding white dwarfs
A white dwarf is the remnant of a star similar in mass to our Sun, after it exhausts its hydrogen fuel for nuclear fusion reactions.
The star's energy generation falters, causing its core to contract under gravity and heat up.
This ignites an outer shell of hydrogen into fusion reactions, turning the star into a red giant.
Eventually, the outer layers are shed and the core contracts into an inert white dwarf.
History
A once bright pair of Sun-like stars
The Welopo'ai system was once a trio of two Sun-like stars and a red dwarf.
The two Sun-like stars have since gone through their stellar deaths, while the red dwarf continues to exist due to its low mass.
One of the white dwarfs orbits the red dwarf at a distance of 129.3 astronomical units and takes about 1,000 years to complete one orbit.
Revelation
How the white dwarf was discovered
While searching for planets around the red dwarf, SPIRou detected an object creating huge radial velocity signals of 16.09km per second.
This led Artigau's team to identify it as a white dwarf with the help of Gemini North telescope on Mauna Kea.
"The unusual combination of high mass and very low brightness left only one plausible explanation: it was the remnant of a dead star," said Charles-Antoine Parent, an undergraduate student at Universite Laval and a co-author of the study.
Testing ground
Stellar evolution and mass measurements
The Welopo'ai system provides a unique opportunity to test models of stellar evolution and determine how massive a white dwarf should be.
The newly discovered white dwarf is separated from the red dwarf by about 4.6 astronomical units, allowing Artigau's team to measure their masses with high precision.
They saw that the red dwarf has a mass of 42% that of our Sun and the newly discovered white dwarf has a mass 62% that of our Sun.