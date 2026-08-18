Astronomers find 3 supermassive black holes in early galaxy J0148-4214

Astronomers just found three supermassive black holes packed into a single galaxy, J0148-4214, whose light has taken 12.5 billion years to reach us.

What's wild is that this galaxy existed less than 1.3 billion years after the Big Bang, so these black holes formed really early.

Lead researcher Hannah Ubler called it "This is the first evidence of three active black holes in a single galaxy in the distant universe," which helps explain how these cosmic giants grew so fast.