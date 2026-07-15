Astronomers find 4 white dwarfs orbiting red dwarfs 65-light-years away
Technology
Astronomers just found four white dwarfs quietly orbiting red dwarf stars, all within 65 light-years from us. One is even among the 10 closest known white dwarfs to our solar system.
These stars were hiding in plain sight: astronomers noticed them by tracking tiny "wobbles" in their red dwarf companions caused by gravity.
G 203-47 reveals rotation orbital mismatch
One system, called G 203-47, stands out because its red dwarf rotates super slowly compared to how fast it orbits its white dwarf partner.
This unusual combo suggests these pairs might evolve differently than scientists thought.
The research hints there could be up to 10 more hidden systems nearby, giving us fresh insight into how stars age and change together.