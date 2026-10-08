Astronomers find farthest FRB 20240304B with MeerKAT and JWST
Astronomers just found the farthest fast radio burst (FRB) we've ever seen: FRB 20240304B.
This mysterious signal started its journey over 10 billion years ago, traveling through approximately 80% of cosmic history before finally reaching Earth.
The discovery came thanks to South Africa's MeerKAT telescope, and subsequently identified its host galaxy using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).
Researchers call FRBs cosmic matter probes
Dr. Themiya Nanayakkara says FRBs are a powerful new tool for mapping out what our universe is really made of, even across billions of years.
While their exact origins are still up for debate (magnetars might be involved), Professor Matthew Bailes says these bursts are a powerful new tool for mapping out what our universe is really made of, even across billions of years.