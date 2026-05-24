Astronomers find Milky Way collided with Loki 10 billion years

Loki remnants found in Milky Way

When galaxies crash together, they leave behind scattered stars and cosmic leftovers.

The team spotted Loki's remnants near the Milky Way's dense disk, showing this merger was a big deal, kind of like another famous collision called Gaia-Sausage-Enceladus.

Lead author Federico Sestito says Loki was probably one of the building blocks of our galaxy, giving us fresh clues about how everything came together.