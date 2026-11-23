Astronomers find oldest compact quasar pair challenging growth models
Astronomers just found the oldest known compact pair of quasars, basically two supermassive black holes shining bright together, dating back to only 900 million years after the Big Bang.
Named Napowawa`enakaulua (J1602+4228AB), these giants are way bigger than expected for their age, which is making scientists rethink how fast black holes can grow in the early universe.
Silvia Onorato-led James Webb Gemini discovery
This discovery, led by Silvia Onorato using the James Webb and Gemini North telescopes, gives us a rare peek at how galaxies and massive black holes formed when the universe was still super young.
With only three such quasar pairs ever found from this era, studying them could seriously change what we know about our cosmic origins.