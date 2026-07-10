Astronomers find oldest quasar 670 million years after Big Bang

Euclid telescope finds 31 distant quasars

The European Space Agency's Euclid telescope made this breakthrough possible, uncovering 31 distant quasars (including some 13 billion light-years away) that more than doubled what we knew about these early cosmic beasts.

Thanks to Euclid's sharp imaging, researchers are now getting fresh clues about how our universe evolved from its dark ages.

The findings landed in Astronomy & Astrophysics on July 6, 2026.