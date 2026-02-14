Astronomers find 'ringed' companion to dimmest star ever observed

Turns out, the culprit is a massive brown dwarf or super-Jupiter with thick, saucer-like rings of dust orbiting it. As these rings passed in front of the star, they blocked almost all its light—kind of like a cosmic eclipse that lasted for months.

Next dimming event will be in around 2068

The event also led scientists to spot a nearby red dwarf companion.

Researchers hope to obtain more data with telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope to probe this billion-year-old system's secrets.

If you're hoping to catch the next big dimming event, mark your calendar—but not soon: it won't happen again until around 2068.