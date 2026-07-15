Astronomers image dimmest planet ever from Earth at Beta Pictoris

This planet is a bit bigger than Jupiter and takes 91 years to complete one lap around its star.

Because Beta Pictoris is still settling down as a system, catching this planet gives scientists a rare peek at how new worlds form and change.

Out of more than 6,000 known exoplanets, fewer than 100 have been directly imaged like this, so every find helps us understand how planets (maybe even Earth-like ones) come to be.