Astronomers image dimmest planet ever from Earth at Beta Pictoris
Astronomers just found a super faint, chilly gas giant orbiting the young star Beta Pictoris, about 63 light-years from Earth.
What's cool is that it's the dimmest planet ever directly imaged from Earth.
Two teams, one using Chile's Very Large Telescope and the other with NASA's Webb Space Telescope, spotted it separately in late 2025, making this a pretty big deal for space discovery.
Beta Pictoris planet gives rare glimpse
This planet is a bit bigger than Jupiter and takes 91 years to complete one lap around its star.
Because Beta Pictoris is still settling down as a system, catching this planet gives scientists a rare peek at how new worlds form and change.
Out of more than 6,000 known exoplanets, fewer than 100 have been directly imaged like this, so every find helps us understand how planets (maybe even Earth-like ones) come to be.