Astronomers just weighed a rogue planet 10,000 light-years away

Researchers used both ground telescopes and ESA 's Gaia spacecraft (sitting 1.5 million km away) to watch as the rogue planet passed in front of another star. The event caused sudden brightness spikes—lasting just hours—which let scientists calculate its mass by comparing what each telescope saw.

Why does this matter?

This is the first time anyone has directly measured how much one of these free-floating planets weighs without guessing its distance.

It opens up new ways to study how such planets form and drift through space.

And with NASA's Roman Space Telescope launching in 2027 (with a field of view 100x bigger than Hubble), we're likely to spot hundreds more wandering worlds soon.