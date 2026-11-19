NASA's James Webb Space Telescope observed that the eruption may have happened because the researchers now propose that this explosion happened when a companion star about 70% the sun's mass rammed into the giant's heart, spitting out material equal to 10% to 20% of our sun's mass.

Lead researcher Viraj Karambelkar said, "I was absolutely flabbergasted when we saw this."

With new telescopes on the way, scientists hope to catch more of these cosmic mergers and learn how stars live, and die, in pairs.