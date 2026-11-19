Astronomers may have directly witnessed WNTR23BZDIG engulfing companion in Andromeda
Astronomers may have, for the first time ever, directly witnessed a star engulfing its companion, something they've suspected happens but never actually seen before.
The red giant WNTR23bzdiq, sitting 2.5 million light-years away in Andromeda, gradually got much brighter starting in 2018 and then erupted dramatically in late 2025.
James Webb suggests 10%-20% solar-mass ejection
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope observed that the eruption may have happened because the researchers now propose that this explosion happened when a companion star about 70% the sun's mass rammed into the giant's heart, spitting out material equal to 10% to 20% of our sun's mass.
Lead researcher Viraj Karambelkar said, "I was absolutely flabbergasted when we saw this."
With new telescopes on the way, scientists hope to catch more of these cosmic mergers and learn how stars live, and die, in pairs.