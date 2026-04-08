Astronomers observe distant galaxy dim 95% as black hole starves
Technology
Astronomers just spotted something wild: a distant galaxy got 95% dimmer in only 20 years, because the black hole's fuel supply was cut off.
This is the first time scientists have seen such a quick change: most thought these shifts took ages.
The finding really shakes up what we thought we knew about how black holes work.
Black hole lost 98% of gas
An international team tracked this dramatic drop using powerful sky surveys and found the black hole's gas supply fell by 98% in just seven years.
They ruled out random space clouds messing things up, so it's clear the black hole is literally starving.
Now, scientists say models of black hole feeding might need an update since these changes can actually happen much faster — right on human timescales.