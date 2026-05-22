Astronomers observed March 2024 solar eruption fall back onto Sun
Back in March 2024, astronomers caught something pretty wild: a huge solar eruption that looked like it was about to blast off into space but ended up falling right back onto the sun.
It started with a powerful flare and a dense cloud of gas, and honestly, scientists expected a much bigger show.
As Tingyu Gou from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory put it, "This strong flare should have produced a big eruption," but things didn't go as planned.
Magnetic reconnections and fields trapped eruption
Turns out, magnetic fields were the real game-changers here.
Two different magnetic reconnection processes kicked in: one tried to push material upward while another weakened its momentum.
Plus, strong surrounding magnetic fields acted like a cage, trapping everything on the sun instead of letting it escape.
This discovery might even help explain why eruptions on distant stars rarely break free.