Astronomers observed March 2024 solar eruption fall back onto Sun Technology May 22, 2026

Back in March 2024, astronomers caught something pretty wild: a huge solar eruption that looked like it was about to blast off into space but ended up falling right back onto the sun.

It started with a powerful flare and a dense cloud of gas, and honestly, scientists expected a much bigger show.

As Tingyu Gou from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory put it, "This strong flare should have produced a big eruption," but things didn't go as planned.