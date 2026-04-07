Astronomers publish star SDSS J0715-7334 with under 0.005% metals

Pristine star informs early star formation

Because SDSS J0715-7334 is almost metal-free, scientists think it formed when the universe was brand new and cosmic dust was scarce.

This helps researchers figure out how giant stars from the early universe gave way to smaller ones like our Sun.

As lead author Alexander Ji, an assistant professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of Chicago, puts it, "These pristine stars are windows into the dawn of stars and galaxies in the universe."