Astronomers release eROSITA data nearly doubling X-ray catalog near 2 million

Most of these new discoveries are active black holes in faraway galaxies, about 88% of classified sources, in fact.

The catalog also features around 64,000 sources that help scientists study dark matter, dark energy, and how our universe has evolved, including massive galaxy clusters, nearby galaxies, and the glowing remnants of exploded stars.

Even though eROSITA stopped collecting scientific observations in 2022, its data is now out there for anyone curious enough to explore, and another update is already planned for 2028.