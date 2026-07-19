Astronomers report strong evidence for helium-rich atmosphere on LHS 1140b
Astronomers have just found strong evidence that the exoplanet LHS 1140b, a rocky exoplanet about 48 light-years from Earth, hanging out in the "habitable zone" of its red dwarf star.
What makes this find extra cool? The planet's got a stable, helium-rich atmosphere, something pretty rare for worlds like ours.
LHS 1140b could keep liquid water
LHS 1140b could be the first Earth-like exoplanet discovered with an atmosphere that could actually keep liquid water around, a big deal for anyone dreaming of life beyond Earth.
While scientists haven't found any signs of life yet, they're excited about what's possible here.
As Robin Wordsworth, a professor of earth and planetary sciences at Harvard, put it, "The next question was whether any of them had managed to keep an atmosphere," he added. "Now we know at least one has."