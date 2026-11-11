Astronomers say hidden planet tilted TOI-2535 b out of view

TOI-2535 b is a hot Jupiter about 1,000 light-years away that used to orbit its star every 8.25 days, but started acting unpredictably, sometimes showing up early or late.

Samuel Yee from UCLA called this a rare example of planets tugging each other into wild orbits.

This discovery challenges old ideas about how planets move around and could help scientists rethink how other exoplanets form and migrate.