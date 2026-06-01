Astronomers spot 161 new gravitational wave signals in GWTC-5
Technology
Astronomers just spotted 161 new gravitational wave signals, revealing a ton about how black holes collide and grow.
These signals, tracked by LIGO, Virgo, and KAGRA between April 2024 and January 2025, were published in the GWTC-5 catalog on May 26, 2026, bringing the total to 390 black hole mergers discovered so far.
GWTC-5 reveals 2nd-generation black hole mergers
GWTC-5 stands out for uncovering rare "second-generation" black hole mergers (where merged black holes collide again) and pinpointing the most accurately located gravitational wave event ever.
Thanks to sharper detector tech, scientists now have clearer clues about how black holes evolve and what that means for our universe's expansion.
This catalog is a big win for anyone curious about cosmic mysteries.