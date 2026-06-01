Astronomers spot 161 new gravitational wave signals in GWTC-5

GWTC-5 reveals 2nd-generation black hole mergers

GWTC-5 stands out for uncovering rare "second-generation" black hole mergers (where merged black holes collide again) and pinpointing the most accurately located gravitational wave event ever.

Thanks to sharper detector tech, scientists now have clearer clues about how black holes evolve and what that means for our universe's expansion.

This catalog is a big win for anyone curious about cosmic mysteries.