Astronomers spot ancient galaxy merger using South Africa's MeerKAT telescope

Astronomers just found the most distant hydroxyl gigamaser ever—basically a super-bright space "laser"—over 8 billion light-years from Earth, in a galaxy that's merging with another. The discovery was made using South Africa's MeerKAT radio telescope, showing off just how powerful this tech has become.

What are gigamasers? Gigamasers are rare, ultra-bright bursts of microwave energy created when galaxies collide and squeeze gas clouds together.

This process makes certain molecules (like hydroxyl) emit intense radio waves—way brighter than regular masers we see in space.

The fact that this one is so far away means we're peeking deep into the universe's past.

How was it detected? MeerKAT picked up the signal thanks to two things: galaxies crashing together to boost the emission, and an extra helping hand from gravitational lensing—a foreground galaxy bending spacetime and making the signal even stronger.

All it took was less than five hours of observing for MeerKAT to spot it loud and clear.