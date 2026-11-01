Astronomers using ALMA find 2 star-forming cores in RX J1713.7-3946
Technology
Astronomers just found two hot cores (basically baby star zones) inside a 1,600-year-old supernova remnant called RX J1713.7-3946.
Using the ALMA telescope, they identified these spots (named HC1 and HC2) as places where new stars are forming, even though the area was blasted by a massive stellar explosion ages ago.
Takashi Shimonishi team finds complex molecules
The research team, led by Takashi Shimonishi from Niigata University, discovered that these hot cores have complex molecules similar to those in calmer parts of space.
That means star and planet formation can happen even in rough, post-supernova environments, not just peaceful ones like we used to think.
This also hints that the building blocks for life might be more common across the universe than we realized.