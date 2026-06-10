Astronomers using James Webb Space Telescope find winds quenching galaxies Technology Jun 10, 2026

Astronomers just found out that fierce galactic winds can basically shut down galaxies, which helps explain why so many "dead" galaxies popped up soon after the Big Bang.

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, they looked at a galaxy cluster called CRISTAL-02, seen about 1 billion years after the universe began and saw that cold gas needed for making new stars was being blown out, leaving the galaxy at risk of no longer creating stars.