Astronomers warn over 1 million satellites could form twilight ring
Astronomers are sounding the alarm about new plans to launch over 1 million satellites and thousands of solar mirrors.
If this happens, we could see a bright artificial "Saturn's ring" stretching across the sky, visible from anywhere on Earth during twilight.
The effect comes from these devices orbiting right along the line between day and night.
Study estimates 300% brighter skies
This artificial ring would show up twice a day and make the night sky much brighter: up to 300% more than usual, according to an earlier study of a constellation of 50,000 Reflect Orbital mirrors by the European Southern Observatory.
It would outshine most stars, making stargazing and telescope work tough for scientists.
Experts like Hugh Lewis warn that the changes might be permanent and seriously impact astronomy.