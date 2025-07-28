Astronomers watch a new solar system forming around a star

Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) , scientists found tiny crystals—basically the building blocks of planets—forming in HOPS-315's dusty disk. Follow-up checks with ALMA confirmed these "seeds" are right where an asteroid belt would be.

HOPS-315 is giving researchers a front-row seat to solar systems

Even though you can't see HOPS-315 with backyard telescopes, it's giving researchers a front-row seat to how planets like Earth might start out.

Ongoing observations could help us understand how solar systems form all over the galaxy.