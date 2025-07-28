Next Article
China just smashed the maglev speed record
China's maglev train has broken the world speed record, reaching a wild 623km/h during a test in Shanghai.
The secret? A special low-vacuum tube track at Tongji University that slashed air resistance by 98%, letting the train zip along with barely any drag.
How they pulled it off
The test used a compact, 2-meter-long model weighing 165kg.
By creating an ultra-low pressure environment, engineers showed how future trains could travel crazy fast—maybe one day making cross-country trips way quicker than flights.