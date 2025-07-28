Next Article
Meet R1, a humanoid robot that costs as much as car
China's Unitree Robotics just launched R1, a four-foot-tall humanoid robot that costs about as much as a budget car—$5,900.
The idea? Make advanced robots something regular people can actually afford, not just tech labs.
A humanoid robot that can do cartwheels
R1 isn't just about the price—it's packed with cool features like voice recognition through a four-microphone array, an ultra-wide camera view, and fast Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.
In demo videos online, it pulls off cartwheels and runs smoothly.
By undercutting earlier (much pricier) models and big names like Tesla's upcoming bots, Unitree is shaking up the robotics scene and making robots feel a little more within reach for everyone.