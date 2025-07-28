Meet R1, a humanoid robot that costs as much as car

A humanoid robot that can do cartwheels

R1 isn't just about the price—it's packed with cool features like voice recognition through a four-microphone array, an ultra-wide camera view, and fast Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

In demo videos online, it pulls off cartwheels and runs smoothly.

By undercutting earlier (much pricier) models and big names like Tesla's upcoming bots, Unitree is shaking up the robotics scene and making robots feel a little more within reach for everyone.