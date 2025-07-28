Woman paralyzed for 20 years writes with her thoughts
Audrey Crews, paralyzed for 20 years, just made history by writing her name using only her thoughts—thanks to Neuralink's brain implant.
She shared the news on X, becoming the first woman in the world to receive this implant and drawing attention worldwide.
Surgeons at the University of Miami Health Center implanted a tiny chip in her skull with 128 threads that pick up brain signals and wirelessly turn them into computer commands.
Audrey can control a computer with her mind
With this implant, Audrey can control a computer with her mind—but it doesn't restore movement to her body.
Elon Musk confirmed Audrey's achievement and pointed out that most people have no idea such tech is real yet.
Neuralink's big goal is to help people with paralysis regain independence and change how we connect with computers.
This milestone could open up new possibilities for anyone facing neurological challenges.