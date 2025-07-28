Woman paralyzed for 20 years writes with her thoughts Technology Jul 28, 2025

Audrey Crews, paralyzed for 20 years, just made history by writing her name using only her thoughts—thanks to Neuralink's brain implant.

She shared the news on X, becoming the first woman in the world to receive this implant and drawing attention worldwide.

Surgeons at the University of Miami Health Center implanted a tiny chip in her skull with 128 threads that pick up brain signals and wirelessly turn them into computer commands.