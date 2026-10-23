Astrophotographer Tim McCollum photographs Orionids in Georgia amid Halley's debris

McCollum used a Canon EOS Ra camera with a fast lens and a star tracker to take multiple long-exposure photos, and then stacked them into one epic image showing Orion's belt and nebulae against the Milky Way.

If you want to see it for yourself, the Orionids are active until November 7 and are located close to Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion.

Bonus: you might spot a Halloween fireball from the Taurid meteor shower this year.