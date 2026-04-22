ASUS adds AI to PCs to automate routine tasks

ASUS bets on agentic AI

To stay ahead, ASUS is betting big on "agentic AI" (tech that can do tasks for you without constant input) and even looking into putting AI into more devices.

With more than 1,000 engineers working on this, they're aiming for PCs that aren't just powerful but genuinely helpful.

While not everyone's sold on these features yet, ASUS is confident that as technology evolves, more people will want in.