ASUS, Dell, Google, U&i and UNIX unveil new tech products Technology Jul 10, 2026

Today's tech drops are all about smarter gadgets and AI power.

ASUS introduced Vivobook AI laptops for everyday users, Dell launched Pro Precision workstations built for serious AI tasks, and Google's Gemini AI is now joining Kaun Banega Crorepati as a digital sidekick.

U&i rolled out affordable audio gear and charging accessories, and UNIX launched a new neckband: something for everyone!