ASUS, Dell, Google, U&i and UNIX unveil new tech products
Today's tech drops are all about smarter gadgets and AI power.
ASUS introduced Vivobook AI laptops for everyday users, Dell launched Pro Precision workstations built for serious AI tasks, and Google's Gemini AI is now joining Kaun Banega Crorepati as a digital sidekick.
U&i rolled out affordable audio gear and charging accessories, and UNIX launched a new neckband: something for everyone!
Vivobook 15, Pro Precision pricing revealed
ASUS's new Vivobook 15 starts at ₹75,990 with an Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor and speedy on-device AI features, plus they're tough.
Dell's Pro Precision 5 Series starts at ₹149,000, targeting pros needing major muscle for AI workloads (think AMD Ryzen chips, NVIDIA RTX graphics).
On the entertainment side, Google's Gemini will help spice up KBC with interactive AI moments.
For budget-friendly upgrades, U&i launched History Series TWS earbuds; UNIX dropped its UX-1000 YUPHOR neckband earphones.