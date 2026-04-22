ASUS launches AI-ready Expertbook Ultra in India from ₹1,49,990

Expertbook Ultra meets US military-grade durability

Weighing under 1kg and only 10.9mm thick, the Expertbook Ultra is all about portability without feeling flimsy.

Its PEO-coated lid and Gorilla Glass Victus screen make it tough enough for daily bumps. Plus, it meets US military-grade standards for durability.

The 3K OLED display looks sharp, and with up to 19 hours of battery life from its 70-watt battery, you can work (or binge) all day without hunting for a charger.