ASUS launches ROG Xreal R1 AR glasses for immersive gaming

ROG Xreal R1 $849 preorders open

The ROG Xreal R1 comes in at $849, with preorders open now and shipping starting June 1, 2026.

Weighing only 91gm, they're easy to wear for long sessions.

Features like electrochromic dimming (to block distractions), instant 2D-to-3D conversion, crosshair overlays, FPS counters, and simple multi-device connectivity make them perfect for gamers looking to level up their setup without any hassle.