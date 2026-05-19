ASUS launches ROG Xreal R1 AR glasses for immersive gaming
Technology
ASUS just dropped the ROG Xreal R1 AR glasses, and they're built for gamers who want a seriously immersive experience.
With a super-fast 240-hertz refresh rate and crisp 1080p visuals on Micro-OLED screens, these glasses can turn your game into a massive virtual display (think 171-inch) with bright, vibrant colors and almost zero lag.
ROG Xreal R1 $849 preorders open
The ROG Xreal R1 comes in at $849, with preorders open now and shipping starting June 1, 2026.
Weighing only 91gm, they're easy to wear for long sessions.
Features like electrochromic dimming (to block distractions), instant 2D-to-3D conversion, crosshair overlays, FPS counters, and simple multi-device connectivity make them perfect for gamers looking to level up their setup without any hassle.