ASUS launches Vivobook 14 and 15 in India with NPU

Vivobook specs, availability and EMI plans

Both models feature Full HD IPS screens that are easy on the eyes (TUV Rheinland certified), plus HD webcams with privacy shutters and fingerprint sensors for secure logins.

You get up to 16GB DDR5 RAM, speedy SSD storage, and a sturdy build that meets US military durability standards.

The Vivobook 14 (X1404MA) will be available from July 26 through ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS eShop, and authorized retail partners, with the Vivobook 15 (X1504MA) available as of July 10.

EMI plans start at ₹5,066 per month for the Vivobook 15 and ₹7,199 per month for the Vivobook 14 if you want to spread out the cost.