ASUS launches Vivobook 14 with Snapdragon X chip in India
ASUS just dropped the Vivobook 14 in India, and it's all about smart features and all-day battery life.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chip, this laptop brings built-in AI tools like Copilot for quick help and image generation for creative tasks.
You get up to 29 hours of battery, plus 16GB RAM and 512GB storage—so multitasking is a breeze.
FHD+ display, military-grade durability, and more
The Vivobook 14 is slim (just 1.79cm), light at 1.49kg, and has a flexible hinge that opens flat—perfect for working anywhere.
It packs a sharp FHD+ display, meets military-grade durability standards, and keeps things secure with facial recognition login, an IR camera with privacy shutter, and Microsoft's Pluton chip for password-free access.
Available on Flipkart starting at ₹65,990.