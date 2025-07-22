ASUS launches Vivobook 14 with Snapdragon X chip in India Technology Jul 22, 2025

ASUS just dropped the Vivobook 14 in India, and it's all about smart features and all-day battery life.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chip, this laptop brings built-in AI tools like Copilot for quick help and image generation for creative tasks.

You get up to 29 hours of battery, plus 16GB RAM and 512GB storage—so multitasking is a breeze.