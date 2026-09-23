ASUS offers 3 months Google AI with select India laptops
Technology
ASUS has rolled out a pretty sweet deal in India: buy certain ASUS or ROG laptops and you'll get three months of Google AI Pro or Google AI Plus for free.
The offer runs from August 10, 2026, to August 9, 2027, and you can redeem it easily through the MyAsus app.
You get access to advanced AI tools and up to 5TB of cloud storage at no extra cost.
Google AI Pro 5TB plus 400GB
This deal covers select ASUS ProArt, Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG, and TUF models launched in 2025 and 2026 (plus new releases in 2027).
With Google AI Pro, you'll unlock top-tier AI features, Gemini model access, and a massive 5TB of storage.
If your laptop is an M-series, X-series, or E-series model with the Plus plan instead, you still get solid perks like advanced tools and up to 400GB of storage.